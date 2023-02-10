Manchester City vs Aston Villa Preview

Manchester City vs Aston Villa Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Etihad Stadium Date: 12th February 2023 Kick-off time – 16:30 GMT

Manchester City will look to get back to winning ways this Sunday when they welcome Aston Villa to the Etihad Stadium.

Amid their off-field issues bordering on financial misappropriation and false accounting, City are struggling to get their title race going. The Cityzens failed to take advantage of Arsenal’s 1-0 loss to Everton as they were beaten 1-0 by Tottenham in their last outing.

That loss kept them five points behind the Gunners who have played a game less. However, with Arsenal facing a tough fixture against Brentford, Pep Guardiola’s side will look to avoid another slip-up by taking maximum points.

Their chances of doing so are higher at the Etihad where they have won each of their last four competitive games and are unbeaten in their last six games (W5, D1).

Aston Villa will also look to get back to winning ways after their disappointing 4-2 loss to Leicester City in their last outing.

Unai Emery’s side had maintained their push for a top-seven finish after the restart but suffered their second defeat since after the World Cup thanks to a disappointing defenvive showing at home last week.

But they will fancy their chances of doing well at the Etihad on Sunday given that they have won each of their last three away games without conceding a goal in the last two. Their record at this stadium isn’t great, though, with 12 consecutive PL losses in their last 12 visits.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

Up-to-date football information here . Just retrieving data from info source now. AFC Bournemouth 00:00 Brighton & Hov… Leicester City 00:00 Aston Villa West Ham United 00:00 Newcastle United Leeds United 00:00 Nottingham Forest Chelsea 00:00 Liverpool West Ham United 13:30 Chelsea Southampton 16:00 Wolverhampton Wanderers Leicester City 16:00 Tottenham Hotspur Fulham 16:00 Nottingham Forest Crystal Palace 16:00 Brighton & Hov… Arsenal 16:00 Brentford AFC Bournemouth 18:30 Newcastle United Leeds United 15:00 Manchester United Manchester City 17:30 Aston Villa Liverpool 21:00 Everton Arsenal 20:30 Manchester City

