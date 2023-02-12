Liverpool vs Everton Preview

Liverpool vs Everton Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Anfield Date: 13th February 2023 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Liverpool will welcome their fierce rivals Everton to Anfield this Monday in the 62nd edition of the Merseyside derby in the Premier League era.

Liverpool have been the dominant side in this fixture as they have won 26 of the previous 61 PL meetings between the pair. However the Reds have fallen drastically this season and find themselves winless in the Premier League in 2023 (D1, L3).

Their last outing was a humbling 3-0 defeat to Wolves. The result only served to ramp up pressure on Jürgen Klopp with Liverpool only ever starting a calendar year with a longer winless PL run once before that being five games in 2017 (D3, L2).

They will welcome Everton to Anfield desperate to match that record and keep their slim chances of a top six finish alive.

Currently sitting in tenth position, six points behind sixth-placed Brighton with a game in hand, only a win here will keep their hopes of a European spot alive.

While Everton aren’t as famous as their cross-city rivals, they also boast a rich history in the top flight and are currently fighting to keep their place.

They survived last season by a slender margin but were drawn into the relegation battle again this season under Frank Lampard. But the former Chelsea coach has since been sacked by the club. His replacement Sean Dyche enjoyed a positive debut as his side beat league leaders Arsenal 1-0.

That win ended a ten-game winless streak in all competitions (D2, L8), moving them closer to surfacing above the bottom three.

The goal will be to repeat that feat at Anfield where they have beaten Liverpool only once since the turn of the millennium (D10, L14).

But considering Everton have only won two of their last 27 PL matches on their travels (D7, L18), they will have to be in their best ever shape to get a win here. Manager Dyche can be confident though as he famously oversaw a victory at Anfield whilst in charge of Burnley that ended Liverpool’s 68-game unbeaten home PL run.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

