Paris Saint-Germain vs Bayern Munich Preview

Paris Saint-Germain vs Bayern Munich Competition – UEFA Champions League Stadium: Parc des Princes Date: 14th February 2023 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

After a difficult weekend of league action, Paris Saint-Germain will turn their attention to the Champions League as they welcome German titans Bayern Munich to the Parc des Princes.

The hosts have endured a difficult 2023 with four losses already recorded this calendar year. The most recent of those losses came over the weekend when they were beaten 3-1 by Monaco.

After the game PSG boss Christophe Galtier conceded that he is “worried” about this first leg against Bayern as his squad is ravaged by injuries to the likes of Verratti, Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappé.

However, the former two are expected to return to the squad and their presence will be a big boost for the home side who are well acquainted with Bayern having played them five times across the last six years (PSG: W2, L3).

Galtier’s men will offer entertainment too as they are the only remaining side in the knockouts yet to keep a clean sheet and they have scored in all but one of their last 32 UCL home games.

Coincidentally Bayern Munich are also one of the highest entertainers in the UCL this year having won all of their group stage games.

The Bavarians strolled past their group which contained Barcelona and Inter Milan. But ahead of this game manager Julian Nagelsmann has declared his side “won’t get an award for our perfect group campaign.”

A victory here would perhaps get Bavarian blood pumping as the last time Bayern won their first seven games of a campaign they lifted the coveted trophy back in 2019/20.

The visitors are also a team in form as they have followed up three recent draws with three victories in 2023. Given that they haven’t lost a UCL round of 16 away game in over a decade (W6, D4), they will fancy their chances of continuing that winning trend here.