Borussia Dortmund vs Chelsea Preview

Borussia Dortmund vs Chelsea Competition – UEFA Champions League Stadium: SIGNAL IDUNA PARK Date: 15th February 2023 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Graham Potter and his expensively-assembled Chelsea side will travel to Signal Iduna Park this Wednesday to face in-form Borussia Dortmund in the first leg of the 2022/23 round of 16.

Dortmund come into this tie in formidable form having won their last six competitive games since after the restart scoring at least twice on each occasion.

That run of form has seen die Schwarzgelben move to within three points of top spot in the Bundesliga. Edin Terzić’s side has been aided by having a nearly fully fit squad to choose from and as such his side will welcome Chelsea to this tie full of confidence.

This will be the first visit from Chelsea to Signal Iduna Park, but they will be desperate to improve on a winless record from their last dozen outings against British clubs (D3, L9).

Meanwhile, Chelsea travel to Germany in dire form having picked up just one win in eight outings in 2023 (D4, L3). They also failed to score more than once in any of those games, despite the attacking riches at their disposal.

Pressure is mounting on manager Graham Potter, yet he could become the first English manager to win five consecutive UCL matches. He remains confident his side can progress to the quarter-finals, ordering his squad to perform at their best to “earn the right to win”.

However, Chelsea’s record in the UCL round-of-16 remains patchy as they have progressed from this stage of the competition just twice in their last six attempts.