Sassuolo vs Napoli Preview

Sassuolo vs Napoli Competition – Serie A Stadium – MAPEI Stadium – Città del Tricolore Date: 17th February 2023 Kick-off time – 19:45 GMT

Napoli will take their quest for the Scudetto title to Reggio Emilia this Friday as they face Sassuolo in the 23rd round of the 2022/23 Serie A season.

Sassuolo come into this tie on the back of a 2-2 draw with Udinese in the league. That result extended their unbeaten run to four games (W2, D2) and pushed them seven points ahead of the relegation zone.

The aim will now be to extend that unbeaten run for one more game so that they can get closer to mid-table. But doing so against an in-form Napoli side will be more difficult more so because of their record against the league leaders.

The hosts have won just one of the last 15 competitive H2Hs (D6, L8), including two heavy defeats by a combined 10-1 scoreline across the previous two meetings. But after beating Atalanta (1-0) and AC Milan at the San Siro (5-2), they will feel optimistic about getting a win.

Napoli made it six consecutive Serie A wins last time as they beat Cremonese 3-0 away from home. That win extended their lead at the top of the league table to 15 points.

They have now taken 59 points after 22 rounds, a record which has only been bettered in the three points for a win era by Inter and Juventus who had 60 points at this stage.

Given how good they have been this season, they should feel very confident about winning this game. They have won each of their eight Serie A matches against sides currently sitting 15th or below with seven of those victories coming by two or more goals.

This game gets underway at 19:45 BST.

Other fixtures taking place this week in Serie A:

