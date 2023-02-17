Newcastle United vs Liverpool Preview

Newcastle United vs Liverpool Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: St. James’ Park Date: 18th February 2023 Kick-off time – 17:30 GMT

Liverpool will travel to Tyneside this Saturday to take on in-form Newcastle in the 24th round of the 2022/23 Premier League season.

The hosts come into this tie on the back of their longest unbeaten run in the Premier League era–a 17-game unbeaten run (W9, D8).

That run coincidentally started after a 2-1 defeat to opponents Liverpool back in August at Anfield, so they will be desperate for a win here. However, drawing five of their last six PL matches (W1) shows there’s still plenty of room for improvement.

They remain in the top four despite their recent wobbles and they can count on a stubborn defence that has kept ten clean sheets in their last 17 PL games when Liverpool visit.

The visitors will look to make it back-to-back PL wins for the first time since late December when they face Newcastle. The Reds ended a run of four PL games without a win (D1, L3) with a massive 2-0 win over Merseyside rivals Everton last time out.

Despite that win, the most Jürgen Klopp’s men can realistically salvage this league season is a top-four berth. So they’ll have their eyes firmly set on closing the nine-point gap Newcastle hold over them as Liverpool also possesses a game in hand.

They will fancy their chances here as they are unbeaten in their last five visits to St James Park (W3, D2).

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

