Tottenham Hotspur vs West Ham United Preview

Gamingtips Staff February 17, 2023 Featured Articles Leave a comment

Tottenham Hotspur vs West Ham United

Competition – Barclays Premier League

Stadium: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Date: 19th February 2023

Kick-off time – 16:30 GMT

After their narrow loss to AC Milan in the Champions League, Tottenham will turn their attention to their quest for a top-four Premier League finish when they host fellow Londoners West Ham this Sunday.

The hosts travelled to Italy for the first leg of the 2022/23 UEFA Champions League knockout round but fell to a 1-0 loss to Milan thanks to an early goal from Brahim Diaz.

That result made it two losses in a row for Antonio Conte’s men after a 4-1 loss to Leicester City last weekend. Their loss against Leicester means they come into this tie sitting outside the top four but just two points behind Newcastle.

With the Magpies playing a rejuvenated Liverpool side, Tottenham could find themselves in the top four if they win this game and Newcastle drop points. But their chances of doing so will be hinged on restoring their solid defence having kept three clean sheets in a row before their last two defeats.

West Ham continued their impressive run and revival with a 1-1 draw against Chelsea last weekend. After falling behind in the game when Joao Felix scored, West Ham struck back through Emerson.

That result extended West Ham’s unbeaten run to four games (W2, D2) and crucially kept them two points above the relegation zone. But they will travel to North London desperate to get all three points and put further distance between them and the drop zone.

Given that they have lost just one of their last four PL games against Spurs (W2, D1), they will fancy their chances of getting a win here.

