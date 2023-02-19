Getafe vs Valencia Preview

Getafe vs Valencia Competition – Spanish Primera Liga Stadium: Coliseum Alfonso Pérez Date: 20th February 2023 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

It will be a battle between two struggling La Liga teams as Girona welcome Valencia to the Coliseum Alfonso Perez on Monday.

Both teams stand alone as the two remaining clubs yet to win a La Liga match in 2023, and with both clubs sitting in the relegation zone, this game feels like a real six-pointer.

While they are in the midst of their poorest season in the last decade, Getafe will at least feel better than their visitors having claimed two draws (L4) during 2023 compared with Valencia’s one (L6). And after taking points from two top-six clubs in their last two league outings (1-1 at Atlético Madrid and 1-1 at home to Vallecano), they appear the more likely of the duo to secure a first La Liga victory of the calendar year.

Despite scoring first in their last game, the visitors succumbed to a 2-1 loss to Athletic Bilbao–their fifth consecutive loss in all competitions.

They will be desperate to bounce back with a win here. However, even that is unlikely as they are winless in their last four competitive trips to Getafe.

This game gets underway at 20:00 BST.

