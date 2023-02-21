RB Leipzig vs Manchester City Preview

RB Leipzig vs Manchester City Competition – UEFA Champions League Stadium: Red Bull Arena Date: 22nd February 2023 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

RB Leipzig will welcome Premier League defending champions Manchester City to the Red Bull Arena this Wednesday as both sides battle for a win in the first leg of the knockout round of the 2022/23 UEFA Champions League season.

The German Bundesliga side qualified for this tournament’s round by finishing second in their group behind Real Madrid. After starting poorly with two consecutive losses in the group stages, they won their last four games, including a 3-2 win over defending champions Real Madrid.

That win over the record holders forms part of a run of results that saw Die Bulen go unbeaten in 18 games (W14, D4). But they suffered a rare defeat two games ago when Union Berlin beat them. However, they bounced back over the weekend recording a 3-0 win over Wolfsburg and maintaining their place close to the Bundesliga top four.

They will now hope to continue their impressive revival under Marco Rose when they welcome a struggling Manchester City side who were held to a disappointing 1-1 draw with Nottingham Forest at the weekend.

The Cityzens missed the opportunity to maintain their place at the top of the Premier League table when they dropped points away to Forest in the Premier League. That loss means Pep Guardiola’s side have recorded just one win from their last five competitive away matches (D1, L3).

However, they are still unbeaten this season in the Champions League (W4, D2). They also have a decent record on the road in the UCL losing just five of their last 26 European away games (W15, D6).