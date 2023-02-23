Fulham vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Preview

Fulham vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Craven Cottage Date: 24th February 2023 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Fulham and Wolves will battle for three points this Friday in the first fixture of the Premier League weekend.

The hosts come into this tie on the back of a brilliant 1-0 win over Brighton. That result left them with at least ten more points than they accrued in either of their last two Premier League campaigns and four points behind Tottenham in fourth position.

They are also just two shy of the widely accepted 40-point threshold for top-flight safety and will want to cross that line in this game to focus on their top six aspirations.

However, the hosts will have to stop a five-game winless run of head-to-heads against Wolves (D2, L3). They seem well placed to do so, though, with only Manchester United winning more PL games than Fulham’s six since the restart (W6, D1, L2).

They have also kept three clean sheets and will fancy their chances of keeping this toothless Wolves team quiet. The visitors are the joint-lowest scorers in the league this season, with only 17 goals scored in 23 games.

They even failed to score against the league’s worst defence last time losing 1-0 to Bournemouth.

However, they aren’t terrible under Julen Lopetegui who has had a mixed reign in league action (W4, D1, L3). Those 13 points have proven crucial in earning a three-point cushion over the relegation zone.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

Up-to-date football information here . Just retrieving data from info source now. Fulham 21:00 Wolverhampton Wanderers Newcastle United 01:00 Brighton & Hov… Everton 16:00 Aston Villa Leeds United 16:00 Southampton Leicester City 16:00 Arsenal West Ham United 16:00 Nottingham Forest AFC Bournemouth 18:30 Manchester City Crystal Palace 20:45 Liverpool Tottenham Hotspur 14:30 Chelsea Arsenal 20:45 Everton Liverpool 21:00 Wolverhampton Wanderers Manchester City 13:30 Newcastle United Arsenal 16:00 AFC Bournemouth Aston Villa 16:00 Crystal Palace Brighton & Hov… 16:00 West Ham United Chelsea 16:00 Leeds United Wolverhampton Wanderers 16:00 Tottenham Hotspur Southampton 18:30 Leicester City Nottingham Forest 15:00 Everton Liverpool 17:30 Manchester United

Premier League Table