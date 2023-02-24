Crystal Palace vs Liverpool Preview

Crystal Palace vs Liverpool Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Selhurst Park Date: 25th February 2023 Kick-off time – 19:45 GMT

After their embarrassing outing in the Champions League last Tuesday, Liverpool will look for redemption in the Premier League when they travel to Selhurst Park to face Crystal Palace.

The Eagles are struggling for form and consistency in 2023 having failed to win any of the eight games they have played this year. In fact, they are the only winless Premier League club in all competitions this year.

Their last outing was a disappointing 1-1 draw with Brentford which kept them just six points ahead of the relegation zone. While six points is still a decent margin, Patrick Vieira knows his side now have little margin for error.

He will be desperate for a win here but must produce his tactical best given that Liverpool under Jurgen Klopp have enjoyed their visits to this stadium.

The German boss has a good record at Selhurst Park having won all seven of his managerial visits there with his team and amassing 22 goals. However, he will be desperate for his side to bounce back from their embarrassing 5-2 home loss to Real Madrid in the Champions League.

Having shown signs of improvement by beating Everton and Newcastle in their last two league games while keeping two clean sheets, the Reds will fancy their chances of a third straight win in the league for the first time since the end of last season.

