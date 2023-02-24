Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea Preview

Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Date: 26th February 2023 Kick-off time – 13:30 GMT

Tottenham and Chelsea will renew their rivalry this weekend when both sides meet at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday.

The hosts come into this tie on the back of a huge 2-0 win over West Ham in the Premier League. That win moved them into fourth position in the league table, eleven points ahead of their London rivals.

However, despite that fact Antonio Conte’s side have a poor record in this fixture winning just seven of 61 H2Hs in the PL era (D21, L33), only suffering more defeats in the competition’s history to Manchester United (39).

It’s not a record that’s on an upswing either with Spurs winning just one of the last 12 H2Hs in all competitions (D2, L9). However, given Chelsea’s current struggles, they will fancy their chances of getting a win here.

The Blues’ confidence is at an all-time low following poor results. They come into this tie with just one win from eight PL outings (D4, L3), leaving new head coach Graham Potter with the lowest win rate of any Chelsea manager in the PL era (29.4%).

The former Brighton manager is under scrutiny at Stamford Bridge and he will be desperate to win here to keep his side’s slim chances of a top-four finish alive.

However, their chances of doing so will be hinged on their ability to score goals.

Under Potter, scoring remains Chelsea’s biggest issue with their last ten games in all competitions seeing them score just four times. But they have scored an average of two goals per game from their last three PL visits to Tottenham though (W3), a record that may inspire them to end an ongoing seven-match winless run on the road in the PL.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

Up-to-date football information here . Just retrieving data from info source now. Newcastle United 01:00 Brighton & Hov… AFC Bournemouth 18:30 Manchester City Crystal Palace 20:45 Liverpool Tottenham Hotspur 14:30 Chelsea Arsenal 20:45 Everton Liverpool 21:00 Wolverhampton Wanderers Manchester City 13:30 Newcastle United Arsenal 16:00 AFC Bournemouth Aston Villa 16:00 Crystal Palace Chelsea 16:00 Leeds United Wolverhampton Wanderers 16:00 Tottenham Hotspur Brighton & Hov… 16:00 West Ham United Southampton 18:30 Leicester City Nottingham Forest 15:00 Everton Liverpool 17:30 Manchester United Brentford 21:00 Fulham

