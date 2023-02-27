Villarreal vs Getafe Preview

AdAd

Villarreal will welcome Getafe to the Estadio de la Ceramica this Monday for the 23rd Round of the 2022/23 La Liga season.

The hosts come into this tie on the back of a 4-2 loss to Mallorca. That loss was their fourth loss on the bounce making them the side with the division’s second-longest losing streak. The pressure is intensifying on new boss Quique Setién who has just clocked up four months on the job.

Setién has granted his squad two days off to refresh and reset mentally ahead of this Monday night battle with Getafe. They will be hopeful of recording a win here given their decent record against Getafe. The Yellow Submarines have lost just once in their last eleven games against teams that started this round 11th or lower which gives them hope of ending their poor recent run  (W6, D4).

They are also unbeaten in their last eight games against Getafe (W6). However, the visitors are in better form than their hosts as they are unbeaten in their last three games (W1, D2). Their last outing was a 1-0 win over Valencia, yet it wasn’t enough to take them out of the relegation zone where they’re currently sat.

Getafe manager Quique Sánchez Flores will now hope to secure back-to-back La Liga wins for the first time in 17 games. To do so would also bring to an end a series of three straight 1-0 losses in away head-to-heads.

