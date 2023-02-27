Bristol City vs Manchester City Preview

Bristol City vs Manchester City Competition – FA Cup Stadium: Ashton Gate Date: 28th February 2023 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Manchester City will look to progress to the next round of the FA Cup when they face Bristol City in the sixth round this Tuesday.

The hosts haven’t progressed past the fifth round of the FA Cup since 1973/1974 which was interestingly the fifth and final season in which the tournament finished with a third/fourth place play-off. But Nigel Pearson’s side come into this stern test in good form as they’re unbeaten in 12 games (W6, D6).

Their form is especially strong at Ashton Gate where they’re unbeaten in seven matches (W4, D3) and have only lost one of their last five FA Cup fixtures (W2, D2). The Robins have also proved they have an eye for a giant killing here beating City’s rivals Manchester United 2-1 in the League Cup in 2017.

However, Manchester City are a hard nut to crack for small teams like Bristol City as the visitors haven’t lost in this competition to a non-Premier League side since February 2018 (1-0 vs Wigan). That loss to Wigan was also the last time they lost an FA Cup game away from the Etihad Stadium before the semi-finals.

Man City will come into this game looking to continue their pursuit of a seventh FA Cup title and extend their five-match unbeaten run (W3, D2) following Saturday’s 4-1 league win over Bournemouth.

They’ll start as clear favourites in this game as they aim to extend their winning run in this fixture having won all three head-to-head meetings this century.

This game gets underway at 20:00 BST.