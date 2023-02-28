Arsenal vs Everton Preview

Arsenal vs Everton Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Emirates Stadium Date: 1st March 2023 Kick-off time – 19:45 GMT Arsenal will look to keep their place at the top of the Premier League table in tact when they welcome relegation candidates Everton to the Emirates Stadium this Wednesday. The Gunners have come out of their recent wobble after Saturday’s 1-0 win at Leicester handed them successive Premier League victories. That win also gave them their first clean sheet in six league outings and has handed them a platform to extend the gap at the top to five points with a win. After losing 1-0 to Everton three weeks ago, they will be desperate to win this game and extend their lead at the top of the table. Given that Arsenal have lost just one of the last 26 home PL meetings (W21, D4) and have also lost just once at home this PL campaign (W8, D2), they are firm favourites to win this game. That 1-0 win over Arsenal heralded the beginning of Sean Dyche at Everton. But it’s been a rollercoaster first month in Merseyside for the new boss who has won two and lost two of his opening four PL matches in charge. After Saturday’s 2-0 defeat to Aston Villa last time, Dyche now has to try and pick the relegation-threatened Toffees up as they try and win away from home against a team starting a match at the top of the table for the first time since September 1986 (since D5, L19). However, Arsenal might be the ideal opponent for them to achieve that feat given that they’ve beaten the Gunners in four of the last five H2Hs (L1). Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures: Premier League Table
