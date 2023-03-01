Borussia Dortmund vs RB Leipzig Preview

Borussia Dortmund vs RB Leipzig Competition – German Bundesliga Stadium – SIGNAL IDUNA PARK Date: 3rd March 2023 Kick-off time – 19:30 GMT

Borussia Dortmund will look to continue their unlikely title charge when they welcome fellow title hopefuls RB Leipzig to Signal Iduna Park this Friday.

The hosts are flying as they continue to battle Bayern for the title. They come into this tie on the back of a 1-0 win over Hoffenheim.

That win maintained their perfect competitive record in 2023 (W9) and kept them level on points with Bayern Munich who are sitting in first position courtesy of a richer goal difference. And so, Edin Terzić’s men will look to go top when facing fourth-placed challengers RB Leipzig.

The hosts are good value to win this game given that they currently have the highest points per game average (3.0), goals per match (2.86), goal attempts (17.86) and shots on target (7.71) of any side across Europe’s top-five leagues.

However, those credentials will surely come under threat when Leipzig visit Signal Iduna Park, given their impressive stats too.

The visitors are trailing Dortmund by four points with Marco Rose’s men the joint-best side in the division across the last 15 rounds (W10, D4, L1). They come into this fixture with no competitive away defeat since September 2022. So, they will fancy their chances of winning this game.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the German Bundesliga:

