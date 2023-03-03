AdAd

Manchester City vs Newcastle United Preview

Manchester City vs Newcastle United

Competition – Barclays Premier League

Stadium: Etihad Stadium

Date: 4th March 2023

Kick-off time – 12:30 GMT

Manchester City will continue their defence of the Premier League title this Saturday when they welcome Champions League hopefuls Newcastle United to the Etihad Stadium.

After dropping points against Nottingham Forest a fortnight ago, Pep Guardiola’s side bounced back in style last weekend when they beat Bournemouth 4-1 away from home. However, they come into this fixture sitting five points behind Arsenal who won their outstanding game in midweek.

Yet the Cityzens remain in the title hunt despite their current points tally of 55 after 25 games being the fewest in all but one of their previous five PL campaigns, with the one exception (2019/20) notably being the only one in which they didn’t lift the trophy.

They will feel confident about winning this game as they have conquered their visitors in 13 consecutive PL home H2Hs. Another victory here would set a joint record for the longest-winning home run against a single opponent in the competition.

Newcastle United come into this game looking to bounce back from a disappointing 2-0 loss to Manchester United in the Carabao Cup final.

The Magpies have enjoyed a decent season so far as seen by their charge towards a top-four finish this season. They currently sit in fifth position, taking 41 points in 23 games (W10, D11, L2).

Their away form has been rock-solid in the PL with their current eight away games unbeaten run (W4, D4) their longest such PL run. However, with no side conceding fewer goals on their PL travels so far (seven), Newcastle will likely provide stern opposition here.

