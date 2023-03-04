Liverpool vs Manchester United Preview

Liverpool vs Manchester United Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Anfield Date: 5th March 2023 Kick-off time – 16:30 GMT

Liverpool and Manchester United will renew their rivalry this Sunday when they meet for the 62nd time in the Premier League era at Anfield.

Liverpool come into this tie off the back of a hard-fought 2-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers in midweek. That win extended their unbeaten run in the Premier League to four games (W3, D1), pushing them ever closer to the top four.

They are currently sitting in sixth position, six points behind fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur having played a game less. They have corrected at least one of their problems this season after keeping a clean sheet in all four of those undefeated PL outings.

They will hope to keep a clean sheet against their fierce rivals who have scored just once in their last seven visits to Anfield.

Manchester are winless in their last seven visits to Anfield ( D3, L4) but they look in the right mood to finally get a win. The Red Devils come into this tie on the back of an impressive 3-1 win over West Ham in the FA Cup.

They’ve also scored in 28 consecutive matches, including each of their last 15 in the PL which is the longest current scoring run in the league. With that type of offencive output, it’s little surprise that no PL side has earned more points than the Red Devils’ 23 (W7, D2, L1) since the World Cup and they’ve not only taken a stranglehold on third place but also secured the Carabao Cup crown last weekend.

But ahead of this game, their defencive discipline could be the ultimate decider here given 20 of their 28 PL goals conceded this campaign have come on the road.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

Up-to-date football information here . Just retrieving data from info source now. Newcastle United 01:00 Brighton & Hov… Nottingham Forest 15:00 Everton Liverpool 17:30 Manchester United Brentford 21:00 Fulham AFC Bournemouth 13:30 Liverpool Everton 16:00 Brentford Leeds United 16:00 Brighton & Hov… Leicester City 16:00 Chelsea Tottenham Hotspur 16:00 Nottingham Forest Crystal Palace 18:30 Manchester City Fulham 15:00 Arsenal Manchester United 15:00 Southampton West Ham United 15:00 Aston Villa Newcastle United 17:30 Wolverhampton Wanderers Southampton 20:30 Brentford Brighton & Hov… 20:30 Crystal Palace Nottingham Forest 21:00 Newcastle United

