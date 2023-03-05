AdAd

Brentford vs Fulham Preview

Brentford vs Fulham

Competition – Barclays Premier League

Stadium: Gtech Community Stadium

Date: 6th March 2023

Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Premier League top six hopefuls Brentford and Fulham will meet at the Brentford Community Stadium in London on Monday.

Both London clubs are enjoying a very successful season as they sit comfortably in the top half of the table after playing at least 23 games.

Brentford sit in ninth position after playing 23 games (W8, D11, L4), with only league leaders Arsenal and Newcastle United (both three) losing fewer games than the hosts.

Thomas Frank’s side are separated from the top four by just ten points having played two games less and so they will consider themselves still in the top four race this season. And having not lost since October (W5, D6), they will go into this tie confident of getting a win against a Fulham side just four points ahead of them, having played two more games.

The visitors entered the weekend level with sixth-placed Liverpool. But given their gap over Brentford, this match has the feel of a ‘six-pointer’ in the race for Europe.

Marco Silva’s men booked an FA Cup quarter-final spot last time out thanks to a 2-0 win over Leeds United. They will now look to continue the impressive trend that has seen them go unbeaten in all but one PL game against sides beginning the round below themselves (W11, D5, L1), a run which includes five London derby games (W3, D1, L1).

