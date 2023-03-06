Chelsea vs Borussia Dortmund Preview

Chelsea vs Borussia Dortmund Competition – UEFA Champions League Stadium: Stamford Bridge Date: 7th March 2023 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Chelsea will welcome Borussia Dortmund to Stamford Bridge this Tuesday for the second leg of their Champions League knockout round.

Graham Potter’s men are looking to overturn a 1-0 first-leg deficit after falling to a narrow defeat in Germany courtesy of a Karim Adeyemi goal in the second half.

The struggling hosts come into this tie on the back of a narrow 1-0 win over Leeds United in the Premier League. The win, which was secured courtesy of a goal by defender Wesley Fofana ended a run of three straight defeats and six games without a win (D3, L3) for the Blues. The goal by the French defender was also Chelsea’s fifth goal in 2023 despite playing 12 games since the turn of the year.

So, while they will be looking to make it back-to-back competitive wins for the first time since October when they host Dortmund, it remains to be seen where the goals will come from. Should they fail to score much, they must at least stay tight at the back and hope to trouble their visitors in attack.

But it is almost impossible to stop this Borussia side who on current form are the hottest team in Europe. The German Bundesliga side come into this tie on a run of ten consecutive wins.

That makes them the only side with 100% returns in Europe’s top five leagues in 2023. They have scored a record 26 goals in ten competitive games in 2023 while keeping four clean sheets and conceding five in their last nine games.

They are also unbeaten in their last five UCL games (W2, D3) and held Premier League heavyweights Manchester City to a draw in that period. Edin Terzić will hope his side can complete the job they started a fortnight ago as they battle to advance to the quarter-final stage of the UCL for the fifth time in their history.