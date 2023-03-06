AdAd

Bayern Munich vs Paris Saint-Germain Preview

Gamingtips Staff March 6, 2023 Featured Articles Leave a comment

Bayern Munich vs Paris Saint-Germain

Competition – UEFA Champions League

Stadium: Allianz Arena

Date: 8th March 2023

Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Lionel Messi and his teammates will look to continue their affair with the Champions League this season when they travel to Munich on Wednesday to face Bayern Munich in the second leg of the 2022/23 UEFA Champions League season knockout stage.

Bayern Munich hold the advantage in this tie after a narrow 1-0 win in Paris a fortnight ago. The win was secured by a Kingsley Coman goal and forms part of a run of five wins from their last six competitive games (L1) for Bayern who reclaimed the top spot in the Bundesliga race with a 2-1 win over Stuttgart at the weekend.

For that reason confidence should be high heading into this clash especially as the Bavarians have been impressive on the European stage this season. They currently have an unblemished seven wins from as many UCL games this term representing their best showing at this stage since lifting the trophy back in 2019/20 when they defeated Paris Saint-Germain in the final.

However, PSG wouldn’t mind that record as they are also a formidable European force this season. The Parisians have only lost once this term in the UCL and come into this tie on a run of three consecutive wins.

Their 4-2 win over Nantes made it three games where they have scored 3+ goals. So, ahead of their visit to Munich, they will take courage from their impressive return of five progressions from six overall knockout ties against German opponents.

