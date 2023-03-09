Cadiz vs Getafe Preview

Cadiz vs Getafe Competition – Spanish Primera Liga Stadium: Nuevo Mirandilla Date: 10th March 2023 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Getafe will travel to the Estadio Nuevo Mirandilla this Friday to face Cadiz in the 25th round of the 2022/23 La Liga season.

The game will see two La Liga relegation candidates battle for three points as each attempt to move further away from the drop zone. Cadiz and Getafe, separated by just a point, are sandwiched in the middle of a seven-team logjam that sees 12th-placed Celta Vigo and 18th-placed Almería separated by just three points.

However, the hosts have the advantage in the run-in given that their next three matches come against the trio of clubs one point below them in the standings (Getafe, Almería, Sevilla).

They are also a team in decent form and will welcome Getafe to the Estadio Nuevo Mirandilla with the league’s third-longest home undefeated run (W4, D5). Furthermore, they have won their last three home games – their longest La Liga win streak since 1990/91, so they will fancy their chances here.

Getafe gave their survival chances a world of good last time, thanks to a 3-2 home win over Girona. That win was their second win in three games and the first time they have scored 2+ goals in a La Liga game since December.

They will now hope to build on that win and end a poor run of form away from home. But like their hosts, most of Getafe’s recent successes have been earned at home with their most recent La Liga away win coming last October (D1, L4 since).

The visitors have recorded away losses throughout the season to fellow relegation contenders such as Sevilla (2-1), Almería (1-0) and Valencia (5-1), illustrating there’s no such thing as an easy road trip for them.

This game gets underway at 20:00 BST.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Spanish Primera Liga:

Up-to-date football information here . Just retrieving data from info source now. Cadiz 21:00 Getafe Real Madrid 14:00 Espanyol Elche 16:15 Real Valladolid Celta Vigo 18:30 Rayo Vallecano Valencia 21:00 Osasuna Mallorca 14:00 Real Sociedad Sevilla 16:15 Almeria Villarreal 18:30 Real Betis Athletic Bilbao 21:00 Barcelona Girona 21:00 Atlético de Madrid Real Valladolid 21:00 Athletic Bilbao Almeria 14:00 Cadiz Rayo Vallecano 16:15 Girona Espanyol 18:30 Celta Vigo Atlético de Madrid 21:00 Valencia Real Betis 14:00 Mallorca Osasuna 16:15 Villarreal Real Sociedad 16:15 Elche Getafe 18:30 Sevilla Barcelona 21:00 Real Madrid

Spanish Primera Liga Table