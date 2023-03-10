Crystal Palace vs Manchester City Preview

Crystal Palace vs Manchester City Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Selhurst Park Date: 11th March 2023 Kick-off time – 17:30 GMT

Manchester City will continue their quest for the Premier League title this Saturday when they travel to London to face Crystal Palace in the 27th Round of the 2022/23 PL season.

Palace come into this game in terrible form having not won a PL game in nine outings (D5, L4)-the longest ongoing streak in the league. Their 1-0 loss to Aston Villa last weekend made it consecutive games without a goal for the Eagles who are gradually walking into the relegation fight.

Despite that poor run, Palace boss Patrick Vieira was defiant in the build-up to this clash, stating, “we know we can compete against teams like Manchester City”, which is a fair assessment considering Palace have kept clean sheets in two of their three head-to-heads in the Frenchman’s tenure (W1, D1, L1).

The hosts have also drawn their last four home games, keeping two clean sheets. That strong defence could again be crucial to any Palace success too as they’ve not managed a shot on target in over three hours of league play.

However, if there is any team that can break down the stubborn Palace defence at home it is Manchester City. The visitors have scored six goals across their last three competitive games helping them remain on course for a possible treble-winning campaign.

Pep Guardiola’s side currently sit five points adrift of league leaders Arsenal. But with the Gunners playing on Sunday, Man City can really crank up the pressure by provisionally cutting the gap to two points.

However, they will know this will not be a walk in the park as each of their last nine goals against Palace arrived after halftime. Also, the fact that the Eagles have won the lion share of their points (14/23) after conceding the opening goal (W4, D2, L8) means that another long evening is on the cards for City.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

