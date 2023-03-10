Manchester United vs Southampton Preview

Manchester United vs Southampton Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Old Trafford Date: 12th March 2023 Kick-off time – 14:00 GMT

Manchester United will look to get their unlikely Premier League title quest back on track when they welcome struggling Southampton to Old Trafford this Sunday.

The Red Devils’ slim chance of winning the Premier League title took a massive hit last weekend as they were embarrassed by their fierce rivals Liverpool. In a largely one-sided game at Anfield, Erik ten Hag’s men conceded a late first-half goal before completely folding in the second half to concede six times on their way to a record 7-0 loss.

They bounced back in mid-week when they beat Real Betis 4-1 in the Europa League. Ten Hag maintained the same line-up that lost to Liverpool and was rewarded with an impressive performance.

The Dutch coach will be hoping for more of the same from his charges as they attempt to claw back the 14-point difference between them and league leaders Arsenal.

While United are looking to rejoin the title party, Southampton are looking to exit the relegation party. The Saints did their chances of survival a lot of good last weekend as they recorded a massive 1-0 win over Leicester. That win took them off the foot of the PL table, yet they remain level on points with Bournemouth, sitting at rock bottom.

They will fancy their chances in this game at Old Trafford given that they have recorded just four defeats from their last nine visits to Old Trafford (W2, D3). They have also been more comfortable on their travels this term, earning 12 of their 21 points on the road.

However, they must be at their best to defeat United as the Red Devils are unbeaten in 20 consecutive matches at Old Trafford (W18, D2).

