Girona vs Atletico Madrid Preview

Girona vs Atletico Madrid Competition – Spanish Primera Liga Stadium: Municipal de Montilivi Date: 13th March 2023 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Girona will welcome Atletico Madrid to the Estadio Municipal de Montilivi this Monday for the 25th Round of the 2022/23 La Liga season.

The hosts’ chances of survival took a big hit last weekend as Getafe narrowly defeated them. The 3-2 loss to their fellow relegation strugglers ended a run of two consecutive wins for Míchel’s side.

They still remain five points ahead of the bottom three and can move into the top half if they win here and results elsewhere go their way. However, they are winless in seven meetings with Atletico Madrid, losing the last two by a combined 4-1 scoreline.

Atletico Madrid will be confident of winning this game given their form. The visitors come into this tie after a 6-1 win over Sevilla. That win extended their unbeaten run in La Liga to eight games (W5, D3) and kept them firmly in control of their top-four destiny.

They currently sit in third position, four points ahead of fifth-placed Real Betis. However, with the rest of the top four hopefuls playing before Monday, they could get into this game just one point ahead of the chasing pack.

Diego Simeone’s men will fancy their chances here, considering they have kept two clean sheets in their last three away games.

This game gets underway at 20:00 BST.

