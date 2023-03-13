Manchester City vs RB Leipzig Preview

Manchester City vs RB Leipzig Competition – UEFA Champions League Stadium: Etihad Stadium Date: 14th March 2023 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Manchester City will welcome German Bundesliga side RB Leipzig to the Etihad Stadium this Tuesday for the second leg of their Champions League knockout tie.

Manchester City will be desperate to perform better than their outing in Germany in the first leg when they were held to a 1-1 draw. Yet, they are the favourites for a win here given their form.

Pep Guardiola’s side come into this tie on the back of a narrow 1-0 win over Crystal Palace in the Premier League. That win was their fourth win in a row and their eighth game without defeat (W6, D2).

The Cityzens are currently on a six-game winning run at the Etihad. They will fancy their chances of winning this game and progressing to the quarter-finals of this competition for a sixth consecutive season.

However, RB Leipzig are not an easy opponent these days under Marco Rose. The German side have been brilliant in 2023 winning six of the eleven games they have played this year, losing just twice (D3).

They remain on course for a top-four finish in the Bundesliga thanks to a 3-0 win over Borussia Mönchengladbach at the weekend. However, they will be desperate to add a place in the quarter-finals of the Champions League this season.

However, their last entry into the UCL Round of 16 saw them eliminated at the hands of English opposition, one of two multiple-goal defeats they suffered on trips to England (5-0 and 2-0) in 2020/21. So, becoming the first side since Lyon in 2018/19 to conquer the Etihad in a UEFA game will be challenging.