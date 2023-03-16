Nottingham Forest vs Newcastle United Preview

Nottingham Forest vs Newcastle United Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: The City Ground Date: 17th March 2023 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Nottingham Forest will welcome top four hopefuls Newcastle to the City Ground this Friday for their 28th Round game of the 2022/23 Premier League season.

The hosts are fighting for their lives in the Premier League with their target for the season still to finish in the top 17 places in the top flight.

Manager Steve Cooper is warning his players that they have to up their game if they are to secure their place in the Premier League. The manager was critical of his side for not “doing the non-negotiables a little bit better” as they slipped to a 3-1 defeat at Tottenham last weekend, a fifth match without a victory (D2, L3).

That run of form means the Tricky Trees are now just two points above the relegation zone as they fight to avoid an immediate return to the Championship. However, the bulk of their bad form has been on the road, as they are on an impressive nine-game unbeaten run at the City Ground (W4, D5), helping them to collect 20 of their 26 points this season on home soil.

Newcastle will fancy their chances of breaking that unbeaten run at the City ground with the Magpies unbeaten against Forest in the top-flight since 1988 (W6, D4).

They arrive at the City Ground hoping they have turned the corner with a late 2-1 win over Wolves last time out ending their five-match winless streak across all competitions (D2, L3).

That result rejuvenated their hopes of qualifying for a UEFA competition for the first time since 2006/07 as they are now just four points behind fourth-placed Spurs. But they surely need to find their goal-scoring touch in order to finish in a Champions League place as they have netted just once in their last four PL away fixtures (D3, L1).

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

Up-to-date football information here . Just retrieving data from info source now. Newcastle United 01:00 Brighton & Hov… Nottingham Forest 21:00 Newcastle United Liverpool 01:00 Fulham Brentford 16:00 Leicester City Southampton 16:00 Tottenham Hotspur Wolverhampton Wanderers 16:00 Leeds United Aston Villa 16:00 AFC Bournemouth Chelsea 18:30 Everton Brighton & Hov… 01:00 Manchester United Manchester City 01:00 West Ham United Arsenal 15:00 Crystal Palace Manchester City 11:30 Liverpool Brighton & Hov… 14:00 Brentford Nottingham Forest 14:00 Wolverhampton Wanderers Arsenal 14:00 Leeds United AFC Bournemouth 14:00 Fulham Crystal Palace 14:00 Leicester City Chelsea 16:30 Aston Villa West Ham United 13:00 Southampton Newcastle United 15:30 Manchester United

Premier League Table