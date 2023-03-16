Chelsea vs Everton Preview

Chelsea vs Everton Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Stamford Bridge Date: 18th March 2023 Kick-off time – 17:30 GMT

Chelsea will welcome Everton to Stamford Bridge this Saturday for the 28th Round of the 2022/23 Premier League season.

Just last month, the Blues were a laughing stock in the Premier League after a run of just one win in eleven competitive games (D4, L6). However, a run of three straight wins in all competitions have restored the right mood at Stamford Bridge.

Additionally, the host’s tally of five goals from their last two games – as many as they’d managed in their previous 12 outings – hints that they may have finally overcome the attacking woes that have plagued the side.

Graham Potter will hope on building on that run here against a struggling Everton side. He will be confident of getting a win here given his side’s dominant home record against visitors Everton.

The Blues are unbeaten in an incredible 27 Premier League (PL) home games against the Toffees dating back to November 1994 (W15, D12), with that sequence marking the longest unbeaten run against any side at Stamford Bridge in their top-flight history.

Everton will also be confident of getting a result here though, given their recent upturn in form. The Toffees have become a less vulnerable outfit under Sean Dyche.

They come into this tie in good mood having beaten top six hopefuls Brentford 1-0 last time. Since Dyche’s arrival, only five PL teams have picked up more points than them (ten – W3, D1, L3).

However, none of those wins came on the road and their away form does remain an achilles heel considering that since the start of last season, Everton have earned fewer points on the road (18) than any of the 17 PL sides to feature across both seasons.

