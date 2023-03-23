France vs Netherlands Preview

France vs Netherlands Competition – Euro 2024 Qualifying Stadium: Stade de France Date: 24th March 2023 Kick-off time – 19:45 GMT

France and Netherlands will play their first games since the disappointing end to their respective FIFA World Cup runs when they meet at the Stade de France for the first group game of the 2024 European Championship qualifiers.

Both European heavyweights were among the favourites to lift the World Cup in Qatar but failed at the last hurdle. However, France had a more successful tournament as they won the silver medal after losing to eventual winners Argentina on penalties in the final.

They will be desperate to begin their rebuild with a win here over fellow Group B favourite, the Netherlands. This game marks the beginning of a new era for Didier Deschamps’ side after the resignation of the French football federation president Nöel le Graet and the retirement of several key players, including former captain Hugo Lloris.

Les Bleus have five wins across the previous six H2Hs against the Netherlands (L1), so they should be confident of winning this game and extending their current nine-game unbeaten run on home soil in Euro qualifiers (W7, D2).

The Netherlands also saw their World Cup journey ended by Argentina as they lost to Lionel Messi and co on penalties in the quarter-finals.

They are also looking to rebuild under Ronald Koeman after Louis van Gaal’s resignation after the World Cup. But their chances of hitting the ground running under Koeman is slim given their poor record against France, particularly in qualifier matches.

Oranje will hope things are different this time as their recent form is impressive with their last 90-minute defeat coming in June 2021 (W14, D6 since).