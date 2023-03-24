Spain vs Norway Preview

Spain vs Norway Competition – Euro 2024 Qualifying Stadium: La Rosaleda Date: 25th March 2023 Kick-off time – 19:45 GMT

Spain will begin life under new head coach Luis de la Fuente this Saturday when they face Norway in the first game of their 2024 European Championship qualifiers.

La Roja lost their former boss Luis Enrique just after the World Cup in Qatar. The former Barcelona boss resigned after a disappointing end to their quest for the World title in Asia as they were knocked out in the round of 16 by Morocco.

The defeat to the Atlas Lions means the hosts come into this tie without a win in their last three competitive games. De la Fuente will be hoping to hit the ground running and help extend Spain’s impressive record of qualifying for every edition of this tournament since 1996.

They are the highest-ranked team in Group A and will fancy their chances of continuing their fine record against Norway (W5, D2, L1). The visitors are looking to pip Scotland, Cyprus and Georgia for a place behind Spain in Group A.

However, their chances of making a positive impression in this game took a big hit in midweek when their star forward Erling Haaland was ruled out with an injury.

They will be desperate to prove that they’re not entirely reliant on Haaland, though, as they try to keep a positive run of just three losses in their last ten games in an opposition country (W6, D2).