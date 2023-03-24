England vs Ukraine Preview

England vs Ukraine Competition – Euro 2024 Qualifying Stadium: Wembley Date: 26th March 2023 Kick-off time – 17:00 GMT

England will look to make it two wins in two games when they welcome Ukraine to Wembley Stadium this Sunday.

The Three Lions kicked off their Euro 2024 qualification with a 2-1 win over Italy at Naples on Thursday, ending a poor run of results against Roberto Mancini’s side. That win was secured courtesy of goals from Harry Kane and Declan Rice giving the Three Lions control over Group C.

They will be desperate to solidify their top position with another dominant display in front of their fans. Gareth Southgate is looking to book England’s fourth straight European Championship spot. He will fancy his side’s chances against a Ukraine side that England have lost to only once (W5, D2, L1).

The visitors will play only England during this international break and will be desperate to put some points on the board. They warmed up for this game with a 2-0 win against Brentford’s second team.

But their last competitive outing was a heartbreaking defeat to Scotland that denied them UEFA Nations League qualification. Caretaker boss Ruslan Rotan will be hoping for a ‘new manager bounce’ in his competitive bow, but they’ll likely need to rely on solid travelling form once again to get a win here.

The Ukrainians were the only side in their group to avoid defeat in all their away games in the previous cycle (W2, D2), including both games entered as outsiders in Serbia and Portugal.