Republic of Ireland vs France Preview

Republic of Ireland vs France Competition – Euro 2024 Qualifying Stadium: Aviva Stadium Date: 27th March 2023 Kick-off time – 19:45 GMT

France will travel to Dublin on Monday to play the Republic of Ireland in their second Euro 2024 qualifier game.

The hosts kicked off their international friendlies with a massive 3-2 win over Latvia last time out with goals from Callum O’Dowda, Evan Ferguson and Chiedozie Ogbene securing the win for Stephen Kenny’s young side.

They will now return to Aviva Stadium where they beat Latvia looking for another massive win in front of an expectant fans base. This will be the first qualifier match of the Boys in Green in this qualifier cycle.

A game against a France side they haven’t beaten since October 1981 doesn’t inspire much confidence, though. However, they always make life difficult for France who’ve never won a head-to-head meeting by more than a two-goal margin.

The visitors will travel to Dublin in confident mood having begun their European Championship qualifiers with a massive 4-0 win over the Netherlands.

Goals from Kylian Mbappe, Antoine Greizmann and Dayot Upamecano gave the World Cup finalists a fast start to their quest for a place in next year’s summer tournament.

However, Les Bleus haven’t won any of their last three matches as the away side (D2, L1) and curiously, each of their last four such games produced exactly two goals. So they will have to tread carefully here and not become arrogant.

That said, they’ve won their last three Euro qualifying away games ‘to nil’ and haven’t conceded in any of their last three visits to the Emerald Isle (W2, D1). So, they will fancy their chances of getting another win here that would take them at least three points clear at the top of Group B.