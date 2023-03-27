Scotland vs Spain Preview

Scotland vs Spain Competition – Euro 2024 Qualifying Stadium: Hampden Park Date: 28th March 2023 Kick-off time – 19:45 GMT

Spain will travel to Glasgow this Tuesday to face Scotland in their second qualifier match for the 2024 European Championship.

Scotland are looking to make it two wins in two qualifier games having begun their quest for a place in Germany next year with a handsome 3-0 victory over Cyprus.

That win was secured courtesy of two late Scott McTominay goals so they can’t go into this game feeling too confident after a rather subdued performance against FIFA’s #110th-ranked side.

Spain will provide a far sterner test for the Scots with three-time European champions and #10th ranked looking to end the hosts’ unbeaten competitive run (W4, D1).

However, a seven-match winning run in major tournament qualification matches (excluding play-offs) for Steve Clark’s side shows they can rub shoulders with the best. But it is worth noting that Scotland’s last win against a team currently ranked in FIFA’s top ten came back in October 2013.

Like their hosts, Spain began life under Luis de la Fuente with a 3-0 win over Norway. That win was also secured courtesy of two late goals so it is safe to say that Lo Roja aren’t flying on all cylinders.

The visitors travel to Glasgow with a record of five games without defeat against Scotland (W3, D2), with their last head-to-head meeting coming in 2011.

Meanwhile, only once in 18 away Euro qualifiers have Spain tasted defeat (W14, D3), so they can be confident of recording a decent result here. T

Spain have scored in each of their last 18 games showing they have the firepower to offset a leaky defence as they seek an eighth-straight Euros finals appearance.