Mallorca vs Osasuna Preview

Mallorca vs Osasuna Competition – Spanish Primera Liga Stadium: Estadi Mallorca Son Moix Date: 31st March 2023 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT Real Mallorca will welcome Osasuna to Visit the Mallorca Estadi this Friday as both sides compete for three points in the 27th Round of the La Liga season. Mallorca are hoping to break into the top six of La Liga having taken 32 points from their opening 26 games of the season. However, they missed the chance to break into the top half of the table with a series of bad results just before the break that left them sitting in eleventh position, nine points behind sixth-placed Villarreal. Manager Javier Aguirre has a job on his hands to turn the hosts’ sorry form around as they have picked up just one point from their last four games (D1, L3). To do that, the coach has to fix a sorry defence that has not kept a clean sheet in their last 6 consecutive La Liga games (W1, D1, L4). Like their hosts, Osasuna went into the international break in poor form having lost two of their last three La Liga games (D1). Those three games saw them fail to score making the break important for Jagoba Arrasate’s side. The manager admitted after their last outing that “we have to disconnect, recharge our batteries, clear our minds and work to return to being.” He will hope that his well-rested stars will come back refreshed as they attempt to get the most from their gruelling run of three games in nine days, including a cut-throat Copa del Rey semi-final tie with Athletic Bilbao. This game gets underway at 20:00 BST. Other fixtures taking place this week in the Spanish Primera Liga: Spanish Primera Liga Table
