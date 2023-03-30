Mallorca vs Osasuna Preview

Mallorca vs Osasuna Competition – Spanish Primera Liga Stadium: Estadi Mallorca Son Moix Date: 31st March 2023 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Real Mallorca will welcome Osasuna to Visit the Mallorca Estadi this Friday as both sides compete for three points in the 27th Round of the La Liga season.

Mallorca are hoping to break into the top six of La Liga having taken 32 points from their opening 26 games of the season. However, they missed the chance to break into the top half of the table with a series of bad results just before the break that left them sitting in eleventh position, nine points behind sixth-placed Villarreal.

Manager Javier Aguirre has a job on his hands to turn the hosts’ sorry form around as they have picked up just one point from their last four games (D1, L3). To do that, the coach has to fix a sorry defence that has not kept a clean sheet in their last 6 consecutive La Liga games (W1, D1, L4).

Like their hosts, Osasuna went into the international break in poor form having lost two of their last three La Liga games (D1). Those three games saw them fail to score making the break important for Jagoba Arrasate’s side.

The manager admitted after their last outing that “we have to disconnect, recharge our batteries, clear our minds and work to return to being.”

He will hope that his well-rested stars will come back refreshed as they attempt to get the most from their gruelling run of three games in nine days, including a cut-throat Copa del Rey semi-final tie with Athletic Bilbao.

This game gets underway at 20:00 BST.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Spanish Primera Liga:

Up-to-date football information here . Just retrieving data from info source now. Mallorca 20:00 Osasuna Girona 13:00 Espanyol Athletic Bilbao 15:15 Getafe Cadiz 17:30 Sevilla Elche 20:00 Barcelona Celta Vigo 13:00 Almeria Real Madrid 15:15 Real Valladolid Villarreal 17:30 Real Sociedad Atlético de Madrid 20:00 Real Betis Valencia 20:00 Rayo Vallecano Sevilla 20:00 Celta Vigo Osasuna 13:00 Elche Espanyol 15:15 Athletic Bilbao Real Sociedad 17:30 Getafe Real Madrid 20:00 Villarreal Real Valladolid 13:00 Mallorca Real Betis 15:15 Cadiz Almeria 17:30 Valencia Rayo Vallecano 20:00 Atlético de Madrid Barcelona 20:00 Girona

