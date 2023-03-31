Manchester City vs Liverpool Preview

Manchester City vs Liverpool Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Etihad Stadium Date: 1st April 2023 Kick-off time – 12:30 GMT

Manchester City and Liverpool will renew their rivalry this Saturday when they meet at the Etihad for the 29th Round game of the 2022/23 Premier League season.

In recent times, fixtures between both sides have represented the biggest clash in England with the northern duo going toe to toe for the title in three of the last four seasons. However, things have not been the same this season with Manchester City fighting Arsenal for the crown.

The Cityzens kept their quest for their seventh Premier League crown alive with a 1-o win over Crystal Palace in their last league outing just before the international break. That win over the Eagles was followed by two massive victories in the Champions League and FA Cup in which City scored 13 times and conceded zero goals.

Erling Haaland scored eight out of those 13 goals to remind everyone he is a phenomenon. However, the Norwegian is a major doubt for this tie after picking up a knock while on national team duty.

But City do not have to worry much as they have a solid record in this fixture at the Etihad. Pep Guardiola’s men are unbeaten against their Red counterparts in six PL visits while their eight consecutive wins at home will also be a morale booster.

Liverpool went into the international break in dour mood, losing their last two games before the hiatus. The Reds suffered a major blip in their quest for a top-four finish when relegation-threatened Bournemouth beat them.

They followed up that loss with a 1-0 loss to Real Madrid in the Champions League, making it two consecutive games without a goal for Jurgen Klopp’s men.

With nothing left to play for than the top-four this season, Klopp will hope that his boys will give their very best in this game against a team they have beaten just once in their last 13 PL matches at the Etihad (D5, L7).

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

Up-to-date football information here . Just retrieving data from info source now. Newcastle United 02:00 Brighton & Hov… West Ham United 14:00 Southampton Newcastle United 16:30 Manchester United Everton 20:00 Tottenham Hotspur AFC Bournemouth 19:45 Brighton & Hov… Leeds United 19:45 Nottingham Forest Leicester City 19:45 Aston Villa Chelsea 20:00 Liverpool West Ham United 20:00 Newcastle United Manchester United 20:00 Brentford Manchester United 12:30 Everton Tottenham Hotspur 15:00 Brighton & Hov… Wolverhampton Wanderers 15:00 Chelsea Brentford 15:00 Newcastle United Leicester City 15:00 AFC Bournemouth Fulham 15:00 West Ham United Aston Villa 15:00 Nottingham Forest Southampton 17:30 Manchester City Leeds United 14:00 Crystal Palace Liverpool 16:30 Arsenal

