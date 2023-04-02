Everton vs Tottenham Hotspur Preview

Everton vs Tottenham Hotspur Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Goodison Park Date: 3rd April 2023 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Tottenham Hotspur will officially begin life after Antonio Conte with a visit to relegation candidates Everton this Monday.

The North London club sacked their head coach last week after a fractious few weeks at the club following a disappointing 3-3 draw with Southampton. However, both sides are coming into this tie in desperate mood with Everton looking to get a win that will keep them just above the relegation zone while Spurs are desperate to hold on to the fourth position.

Things have turned the corner on the pitch for Everton who headed into the international break on the back of their first three-game unbeaten Premier League (PL) run (W1, D2) since October.

Furthermore, coming into the round, only five PL sides have picked up more league points since manager Sean Dyche arrived in early February (11).

However, Dyche will hope that the ongoing probe on the hosts over the bridge of FFP rules will not derail the growing feel good-factor at the club, particularly as they’re about to host a Tottenham side who they’ve beaten in just one of their last 20 PL meetings (D9, L10).

Like their hosts, Tottenham are also suffering from off-field distractions, with managing director Fabio Paratici slapped with a worldwide ban by FIFA effectively removing him from his role at the club.

However, despite the distractions, interim head coach Cristian Stellini must draw up a plan to deliver a result at Goodison Park. A primary focus when doing so will surely be finding a way to stop his team from leaking goals; Spurs have already conceded as many goals this season as they did in the whole of last season (40).

However, with more PL clean sheets against Everton than any other side (24), perhaps they’re set to face the ideal opponent to get back on track.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

Up-to-date football information here . Just retrieving data from info source now. Newcastle United 02:00 Brighton & Hov… Everton 20:00 Tottenham Hotspur AFC Bournemouth 19:45 Brighton & Hov… Leeds United 19:45 Nottingham Forest Leicester City 19:45 Aston Villa Chelsea 20:00 Liverpool West Ham United 20:00 Newcastle United Manchester United 20:00 Brentford Manchester United 12:30 Everton Wolverhampton Wanderers 15:00 Chelsea Tottenham Hotspur 15:00 Brighton & Hov… Leicester City 15:00 AFC Bournemouth Fulham 15:00 West Ham United Brentford 15:00 Newcastle United Aston Villa 15:00 Nottingham Forest Southampton 17:30 Manchester City Leeds United 14:00 Crystal Palace Liverpool 16:30 Arsenal

