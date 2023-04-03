Chelsea vs Liverpool Preview

Chelsea vs Liverpool Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Stamford Bridge Date: 4th April 2023 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Chelsea will begin life after Graham Potter this Tuesday when they welcome Liverpool to Stamford Bridge.

The London club parted ways with Potter last weekend after a shocking 2-0 home loss to Aston Villa. That result means they come into this tie sitting in eleventh place, 12 points behind the top four.

Interim manager Bruno Saltor has a tough job getting the mood back at Stamford Bridge. The former Brighton player says he has been unable to sleep well since Potter was sacked.

However, he has to keep his feelings aside and maneuver this fixture. A return to Stamford Bridge would likely provide a platform for immediate improvement but confidence among the home crowd might be low as their side has failed to score in four of their seven home PL games this year (W2, D2, L3).

Like Chelsea, Liverpool are also struggling and head coach Klopp has admitted that he still has a job due to his achievements in the past.

Yet, the German knows that the past counts for nothing and that he has to improve immediately to get his side firing and back in the top-four hunt.

A 4-1 loss to Manchester City in their last outing complicated things and put them eight points behind Manchester United in fourth position. It was also their third straight loss, with one-nil losses to Real Madrid and Bournemouth coming before that loss.

Meanwhile, Liverpool have won each of their last nine midweek PL games, a trend they could do with extending further, having suffered five losses from their 11 PL fixtures in 2023 (W4, D2) which is already more than their total of four PL defeats across the entire 2022 calendar year (across two seasons).

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

Up-to-date football information here . Just retrieving data from info source now. Newcastle United 02:00 Brighton & Hov… Leeds United 19:45 Nottingham Forest Leicester City 19:45 Aston Villa AFC Bournemouth 19:45 Brighton & Hov… Chelsea 20:00 Liverpool West Ham United 20:00 Newcastle United Manchester United 20:00 Brentford Manchester United 12:30 Everton Leicester City 15:00 AFC Bournemouth Wolverhampton Wanderers 15:00 Chelsea Tottenham Hotspur 15:00 Brighton & Hov… Fulham 15:00 West Ham United Brentford 15:00 Newcastle United Aston Villa 15:00 Nottingham Forest Southampton 17:30 Manchester City Leeds United 14:00 Crystal Palace Liverpool 16:30 Arsenal

