Manchester United vs Brentford Preview

Manchester United vs Brentford Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Old Trafford Date: 5th April 2023 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Manchester United will look to get back to winning ways when they welcome high-flying Brentford to Old Trafford this Wednesday.

The Red Devils have been in a sorry run of form in the league since they defeated Newcastle United at Wembley to win the Carabao Cup in late February. Since then, they have lost 7-0 to Liverpool, drawn to Southampton and most recently beaten by Newcastle 2-0.

Their most recent result has complicated their top flour quest as they now come into this round sitting in fifth place courtesy of that loss and Tottenham’s 1-1 draw with Everton on Monday.

Manager Erik ten Hag laid into his players after their latest game, claiming they did not show commitment at St. James’ Park. He will hope for a more robust response from them at Old Trafford on Wednesday as they attempt to reclaim their top-four berth.

Having failed to score in their last three PL games, one will wonder if they will turn up at home against a Brentford side that embarrassed them early this season. But the hosts can look to history to gain confidence as they have never failed to score in four consecutive matches in the PL era.

A return home will also be a confidence booster as Ten Hag’s men are unbeaten on home soil in all competitions since September (W19, D3), while no side in the division has conceded fewer than their eight PL home goals this season, boosting belief that a change in fortunes could be on the horizon.

Brentford will travel to Manchester confident yet disappointed over their inability to hold on to the lead in their last game. The Bees squandered the lead three times in a pulsating 3-3 draw with fellow top-six hopefuls Brighton last time, leading to boss Thomas Frank admitting that “you hope for more” under the circumstances.

Despite Saturday’s collapse, the London side remain a tough nut to crack, having lost just once in the PL since October (W7, D8). That stellar run of form leaves them inside the top seven and on course for a European appearance.

A top-half finish will undoubtedly have been imagined coming into this season but qualifying for Europe is an achievement that would’ve been beyond the wildest dreams of even Brentford’s most optimistic fans in just their second season in the PL, yet they remain on course to achieve it.

However, if those dreams are to become a reality, improving on the road would likely help to make that happen as the Bees have won just one of their PL away games in 2023 (D3, L1).

