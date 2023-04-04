Sevilla vs Celta Vigo Preview

Sevilla vs Celta Vigo Competition – Spanish Primera Liga Stadium: Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán Date: 6th April 2023 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Sevilla will welcome Celta Vigo to the Estadio Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán this Friday as both sides battle for three points in the 228th Round of the 2022/23 La Liga season.

The hosts will look to make it two wins in two games under José Luis Mendilibar when they welcome Vigo. After struggling for identity under Jorge Sampaoli and his predecessor Julen Loptegui, the Sevilla leadership decided it was time for a new direction.

They will hope that they will be third-time lucky with Mendilibar, who has already started with a positive result when he oversaw a 2-0 away win last time. That result was Sevilla’s first clean sheet in five league games and moved the hosts to 13th position in the table.

However, they aren’t clear of danger yet as just four points separate them from 19th place Almeria ahead of this round of games. For that reason they will be desperate to continue their positive start to life under their new coach. Moreover, they will fancy their chances here because they have not lost to Celta Vigo in their last five head-to-heads.

Like Sevilla, the visitors have also had a change of manager this season with former boss Eduardo Coudet replaced by Carlos Carvalhal in November. But unlike their hosts, Celta has enjoyed a positive turn of events under their new manager.

The former Al Wahda coach has helped Celta Vigo climb out of the relegation zone and into the top half of the table. They come into this tie on a run of six games without defeat (W3, D3). Furthermore, they have lost just twice in their last ten league games, with only the top three of Barcelona, Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid winning more points than them in that period (W5, D3, L2).

They travel to the Estadio Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán in good spirits as they attempt to record a win in this stadium for the first time since a 2-1 win in September 2015.

This game gets underway at 20:00 BST.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Spanish Primera Liga:

Up-to-date football information here . Just retrieving data from info source now. Sevilla 20:00 Celta Vigo Osasuna 13:00 Elche Espanyol 15:15 Athletic Bilbao Real Sociedad 17:30 Getafe Real Madrid 20:00 Villarreal Real Valladolid 13:00 Mallorca Real Betis 15:15 Cadiz Almeria 17:30 Valencia Rayo Vallecano 20:00 Atlético de Madrid Barcelona 20:00 Girona Rayo Vallecano 20:00 Osasuna Villarreal 13:00 Real Valladolid Athletic Bilbao 15:15 Real Sociedad Real Betis 17:30 Espanyol Cadiz 20:00 Real Madrid Girona 13:00 Elche Getafe 15:15 Barcelona Atlético de Madrid 17:30 Almeria Valencia 20:00 Sevilla Celta Vigo 20:00 Mallorca

Spanish Primera Liga Table