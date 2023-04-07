Liverpool vs Arsenal Preview

Liverpool vs Arsenal Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Anfield Date: 9th April 2023 Kick-off time – 16:30 GMT

Liverpool will look to get back to winning ways when they host title hopefuls Arsenal at Anfield this Sunday.

The Reds have become a laughing stock these days after a terrible run of form that has seen them fail to win a match or even score a goal since a 7-0 win over Manchester United (D1, L3).

Their last outing was even more embarrassing as they failed to trouble a managerless Chelsea side that have been poor all season. Yet, Jurgen Klopp stated after the game that he saw some positives from the drab draw.

Perhaps the fact that they kept their first clean sheet will be a source of pride for Klopp who will be hoping that Anfield will help his side against the league leaders. The Reds have the fourth-best point haul from home games this season having lost just once at home this season (W9, D3).

They will also fancy their chances in this game given that they are unbeaten at home against the Gunners since 2012 (W7, D5).

Arsenal are a different beast this season though and can trouble even the best sides in the league given their current form. The Gunners travel to the north on a run of seven consecutive league wins.

Their 4-1 win over Leeds United was the sixth game they scored 3+ goals in their last seven league outings proving that the inability to score which plagued them shortly after the winter break is long gone.

They approach the weekend with an eight-point gap to Manchester City partly thanks to their away form as they’ve won seven more points on the road than their closest title rivals. That includes victory in seven of their last eight PL away matches (L1), which has contributed to Arsenal owning both the league’s best defence (nine goals conceded) and offence (28 goals scored) on their travels.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

Up-to-date football information here . Just retrieving data from info source now. Newcastle United 02:00 Brighton & Hov… Manchester United 12:30 Everton Aston Villa 15:00 Nottingham Forest Brentford 15:00 Newcastle United Fulham 15:00 West Ham United Leicester City 15:00 AFC Bournemouth Tottenham Hotspur 15:00 Brighton & Hov… Wolverhampton Wanderers 15:00 Chelsea Southampton 17:30 Manchester City Leeds United 14:00 Crystal Palace Liverpool 16:30 Arsenal Aston Villa 12:30 Newcastle United Chelsea 15:00 Brighton & Hov… Everton 15:00 Fulham Southampton 15:00 Crystal Palace Tottenham Hotspur 15:00 AFC Bournemouth Wolverhampton Wanderers 15:00 Brentford Manchester City 17:30 Leicester City West Ham United 14:00 Arsenal Nottingham Forest 16:30 Manchester United

Premier League Table