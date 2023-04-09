Barcelona vs Girona Preview

Barcelona vs Girona Competition – Spanish Primera Liga Stadium: Spotify Camp Nou Date: 10th April 2023 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

La Liga leaders Barcelona will look to bounce back from their astonishing El Clasico defeat in midweek when they welcome Girona to the Camp Nou on Monday for the 28th Round of the 2022/23 La Liga season.

The Catalan side saw their quest for the Copa del Rey title end last Wednesday when they were beaten 4-0 by Real Madrid in Camp Nou with a hattrick from Karim Benzema sealing an unforgettable night for Carlo Ancelotti’s men at the expense of Xavi Hernadez, who will be desperate for his side to put in a good performance on Monday.

And so, the league has become Barça’s only remaining competition and despite a huge 12-point lead before this weekend, Xavi said there were “11 finals left.” The first of those finals will be a Catalan derby against mid-table Girona who were narrowly beaten 1-0 in the reverse fixture in January and went home with a point when they last competitively visited this venue (D 2-2).

However, a repeat result or the same number of goals would be a surprise even against a distraught Barçelona who have conceded only two goals at home this entire league campaign (W11, D2).

The visitors have been grabbing almost as much attention as their esteemed neighbours with their attractive play this season. They are averaging 3.11 goals per game–the best in La Liga, while only the top-three clubs have scored more than their 42 goals this season.

However, being only seven points above the bottom three coming into this match, the threat of relegation isn’t yet averted. Nevertheless, Míchel’s side are entertaining neutral observers, and goals remain a consistent theme even on the road.

Their last three away matches (W1, D1, L1) have produced 14 goals in total, and another high-scoring affair could be on the cards here.

This game gets underway at 20:00 BST.

