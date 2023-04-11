AdAd

Real Madrid vs Chelsea Preview

Gamingtips Staff April 11, 2023 Featured Articles Leave a comment

Real Madrid vs Chelsea

Competition – UEFA Champions League

Stadium: Santiago Bernabéu

Date: 12th April 2023

Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Real Madrid will continue the defence of their UEFA Champions League crown this Wednesday when they welcome Chelsea to the Santiago Bernabeu for the first leg of their quarter-final tie.

The Spanish giants are meeting their Premier League counterparts for the third season in a row after both sides met in the last two seasons on their way to winning the trophy in 2021 (Chelsea) and 2022 (Madrid).

Both sides also have the peculiar situation of struggling in their domestic leagues with Real Madrid’s crushing 3-2 loss to Villarreal in their last outing putting them 13 points behind Barcelona in the title race. As such, this competition has become a must-win for Carlo Ancelotti’s men who will be looking to extend their winning record against English teams having won their last four meetings with PL sides.

Chelsea travel to Madrid in poor shape having not won a game in four outings (D2, L22). Despite the return of club legend and former boss Frank Lampard, the Blues could not muster a win or a goal against Wolves on Saturday eventually succumbing to a 1-0 loss.

Despite their struggles, they will be pumped to play in this game given that they have a decent history away against Real Madrid. The visitors triumphed 3-2 after extra time here last season, while they have not lost an away game on Spanish soil since March 2018 (W2, D2).

However, they have won just one of their last 13 competitive away games (D3, L9) and might struggle to impose themselves on Madrid here.

