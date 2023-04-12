Manchester United vs Sevilla Preview

Manchester United vs Sevilla Competition – UEFA Europa League Stadium: Old Trafford Date: 13th April 2023 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Manchester United will continue their quest for the Europa League title this season when they host the competition’s record-holders Sevilla at Old Trafford on Thursday.

The Red Devils booked their place in the quarter-finals round of this competition courtesy of a 5-1 aggregate win over Real Betis. The bigger win in that game was at Old Trafford (4-1) where United have enjoyed great success this season.

Erik ten Hag’s side beat Everton 2-0 at Old Trafford on Saturday taking their run of games without defeat at home to 24 (W21, D3), a run that stretches back to September 2022.

Their last home defeat came against Real Sociedad in this competition although they’ve gone some distance to avenging that defeat by avoiding defeat in five competitive meetings against Spanish opposition (W4, D1).

However, Sevilla will offer a sterner test with the UEL specialists arriving at Old Trafford having never lost a head-to-head against the Red Devils (W2, D1).

After Jorge Sampaoli was sacked over the international break, new boss José Luis Mendilibar oversaw an unbeaten start to life at the helm (W1, D1). However, he was frustrated by a 2-2 draw with Celta Vigo in their last outing.

But if Mendilibar wants a result from this game, he will need to improve his side’s away form as Sevilla have won just one of their last eight away matches (D1, L6). They have also lost four UEL trips in a row and were knocked out of this competition by English opposition last season (West Ham).