Manchester City vs Leicester City Preview

Manchester City vs Leicester City Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Etihad Stadium Date: 15th April 2023 Kick-off time – 17:30 GMT

After their imposing midweek win in the Champions League, Manchester City will turn their attention to the Premier League when they welcome struggling Leicester City on Saturday.

The Cityzens brushed aside Bayern Munich 3-0 on Tuesday to all but guarantee them a place in the semi-finals of the UEFA Champions League. Goals from Rodri, Bernardo Silva and the in-form Erling Haaland secured the win, giving them their ninth victory in a row in all competitions.

With a game in hand over Premier League (PL) leaders Arsenal and six points to makeup, the title race remains alive for Pep Guardiola’s men. The sight of Leicester City should be welcomed as Guardiola’s men have triumphed in ten of the last 12 PL head-to-heads (L2).

That’s not to mention the Cityzens’ incredible form in the PL, which has seen them win seven of their last eight games since a 1-0 loss to Spurs in February, whilst also striking first on seven occasions during their current hot streak.

Meanwhile, Leicester City will be desperate to kick off their life under former Aston Villa boss Dean Smith with a win when they visit the Etihad.

The Foxes recently sacked FA Cup-winning boss Brendan Rodgers after a terrible run of results that saw them fail to win in seven competitive games (D1, L1). That poor run of results left them on the brink of relegation as they enter this round two points adrift of safety.

A defiant Smith declared upon his arrival, “If I thought it was insurmountable, then I wouldn’t have come”. So he will be hoping for a quick turnaround when his side visits the Etihad.

His side enters this clash as rank outsiders given their plight and the fact they have lost four of their last eight competitive away games without reply (W2, D1, L5).

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

Up-to-date football information here . Just retrieving data from info source now. Newcastle United 02:00 Brighton & Hov… West Ham United 14:00 Arsenal Nottingham Forest 16:30 Manchester United Leeds United 20:00 Liverpool Arsenal 20:00 Southampton Manchester United 01:00 Chelsea Fulham 12:30 Leeds United Liverpool 15:00 Nottingham Forest Leicester City 15:00 Wolverhampton Wanderers Crystal Palace 15:00 Everton Brentford 15:00 Aston Villa Brighton & Hov… 01:00 Manchester City AFC Bournemouth 14:00 West Ham United Newcastle United 14:00 Tottenham Hotspur Wolverhampton Wanderers 19:30 Crystal Palace Aston Villa 19:45 Fulham Leeds United 20:00 Leicester City

