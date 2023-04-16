Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United Preview

Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: The City Ground Date: 16th April 2023 Kick-off time – 16:30 GMT

Relegation-threatened Nottingham Forest will welcome top-four hopefuls Manchester United to the City Ground this Sunday as both sides battle for maximum points in the 31st Round of the 2022/23 Premier League season.

The hosts come into this game on the back of a disappointing 2-0 loss to Aston Villa. That result extended their run of games without a win to nine games (D3, L6), pushing them further down towards the relegation zone.

However, they can take comfort in a return to the City Ground where they have enjoyed most of their little comfort this season. Steve Cooper’s side have won 21 of their 27 points at the City Ground.

However, that fortress hasn’t been as strong of late for the Tricky Trees, with a four-match winless streak holding progress back (D3, L1). Yet, they can expect to put up a fight at home as they’ve scored in all but one of the PL games they’ve hosted this campaign.

Meanwhile, after their midweek exertions in the Europa League, Manchester United will look to get back to winning ways when they travel to Nottingham.

The Red Devils endured a frustrating outing in Europe on Thursday as they squandered a two-goal lead against Sevilla in the first leg of their UEL quarter-final tie. The greater disappointment from that draw will be the season injury to defender Lisandro Martínez and the injury to veteran defender Rafael Varane.

Both men join Luke Shaw, Alejandro Garnacho and Marcus Rashford at the treatment table, and Erik ten Hag will have to find a way of going without them as he battles to keep his men inside the top four.

However, United’s recent away form doesn’t inspire much confidence, with a return of one win from their last five league road trips (D1, L3) showing their weakness on their road trips. In addition, the visitors have conceded 29 of their 37 PL goals in away matches, averaging 2.07 per away game, so they might struggle to break down a Nottingham Forest side that doesn’t concede many goals at home.

