Leeds United vs Liverpool Preview

Leeds United vs Liverpool Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Elland Road Date: 17th April 2023 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

European hopefuls Liverpool will look to win their first game since March when they travel to Elland Road on Monday to face relegation-threatened Leeds United.

The hosts come into this tie on the back of an embarrassing 5-1 loss to an Erling Haaland-inspired Manchester City side who condemned them to their 15th loss of the season.

That result was also their heaviest of the league season and firmly entrenched the Whites in the relegation battle. Their main concerns are personified by the fact they’ve kept only five clean sheets in their last 41 matches, with the hosts’ 54 goals conceded before this round only better than Bournemouth, who have conceded 57 goals.

That record leaves tremendous pressure on their attack. Still, one of the occasions they managed to outscore their opponents was their famous 2-1 win over Liverpool at Anfield back in October, meaning another upset here would secure their first league double over the Reds since the 2000/01 campaign.

Jurgen Klopp’s men look like a team any side can beat these days with the Reds’ five-game winless run leaving them looking ordinary and out of depth. But they did show some fighting spirit last time, coming from 2-0 down to draw Arsenal 2-2.

That result left them sitting in eighth position, far from the top four but within striking distance of the Europa League spots. So having crashed out of every tournament, they must focus all their energy on securing a top-six finish.

Given that Liverpool are unbeaten in seven visits to Elland Road (W5, D2) since losing in November 2000, they will fancy their chances of getting a win here and keeping their top-six bid alive.

