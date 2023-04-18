Sevilla vs Manchester United Preview

Sevilla vs Manchester United Competition – UEFA Europa League Stadium: Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán Date: 20th April 2023 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Manchester United will travel to Spain this Thursday to take on Europa League record holders Sevilla in the second leg of their quarter-final tie.

Both sides played out an entertaining 2-2 draw in the first leg, with the hosts overturning a 2-0 first-half deficit to snatch a draw.

So they will hope to build on that second-half performance at the Estadio Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán where they have suffered just one defeat in their last eleven games (W8, D2).

A pair of home clean sheets and wins against PSV Eindhoven (3-0) and Fenerbahçe (2-0) in this tournament will give them confidence going into this game. Their record against United will also give them an edge as they are undefeated against the Red Devils (W2, D2) as well as against all opponents under new manager José Luis Mendilibar (W2, D2).

Meanwhile, Manchester United enjoyed a comfortable 2-0 league away win of their own at the weekend against struggling Nottingham Forest. That win saw them keep their seventh clean sheet in their last ten wins, while it also gave them complete control of their top-four destiny in the Premier League.

They will now focus on taking control of their Europa League destiny after losing the plot in the first leg despite two first-half goals.

United remain undefeated in European competition since an opening matchday home loss to Real Sociedad (W8, D2), which includes three trips to Spain (W2, D1). Therefore, they have every right to be confident of returning home as semi-finalists, especially not having lost any of their last seven UEFA contests on Spanish soil (W5, D2).