Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest Preview

Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Anfield Date: 22nd April 2023 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Liverpool will look to make it two league wins in a row for the first time since early March when they welcome struggling Nottingham Forest to Anfield this Saturday.

The hosts ended a run of five games without a win at the weekend with an emphatic 6-1 win over Leeds United at Elland Road. That win also ended a run of five away games without a win for Jurgen Klopp’s side.

Ahead of this tie, they return to Anfield where they have enjoyed most of their success this season. The Reds have lost only one of their last 37 home league matches (W27, D9) and will be confident of recording another win here given that they are unbeaten in the last 25 home H2Hs (W18, D7).

However, losing the reverse fixture 1-0 in October shows nothing can be taken for granted, and Forest will be keen for another upset against the Reds.

However, the visitors are in terrible shape having failed to win any of their last ten matches (D3, L7). They’ve conceded in every one of those games, meaning manager Steve Cooper has only celebrated a league win this season when his side has kept a clean sheet.

Should Cooper somehow mastermind one of those resilient defencive performances here, it would truly be historical as only two promoted teams have ever claimed a PL double over Liverpool. However, Forest’s haul of six points and five goals scored on their PL travels this season (both being league-lows) makes the possibility of a win here unlikely.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

Up-to-date football information here . Just retrieving data from info source now. Arsenal 20:00 Southampton Manchester United 01:00 Chelsea Fulham 12:30 Leeds United Brentford 15:00 Aston Villa Crystal Palace 15:00 Everton Leicester City 15:00 Wolverhampton Wanderers Liverpool 15:00 Nottingham Forest Brighton & Hov… 01:00 Manchester City AFC Bournemouth 14:00 West Ham United Newcastle United 14:00 Tottenham Hotspur Wolverhampton Wanderers 19:30 Crystal Palace Aston Villa 19:45 Fulham Leeds United 20:00 Leicester City Nottingham Forest 19:30 Brighton & Hov… West Ham United 19:45 Liverpool Chelsea 19:45 Brentford Manchester City 20:00 Arsenal Southampton 19:45 AFC Bournemouth Everton 19:45 Newcastle United Tottenham Hotspur 20:15 Manchester United

Premier League Table