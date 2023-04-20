AdAd

Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest Preview

Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest

Competition – Barclays Premier League

Stadium: Anfield

Date: 22nd April 2023

Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Liverpool will look to make it two league wins in a row for the first time since early March when they welcome struggling Nottingham Forest to Anfield this Saturday.

The hosts ended a run of five games without a win at the weekend with an emphatic 6-1 win over Leeds United at Elland Road. That win also ended a run of five away games without a win for Jurgen Klopp’s side.

Ahead of this tie, they return to Anfield where they have enjoyed most of their success this season. The Reds have lost only one of their last 37 home league matches (W27, D9) and will be confident of recording another win here given that they are unbeaten in the last 25 home H2Hs (W18, D7).

However, losing the reverse fixture 1-0 in October shows nothing can be taken for granted, and Forest will be keen for another upset against the Reds.

However, the visitors are in terrible shape having failed to win any of their last ten matches (D3, L7). They’ve conceded in every one of those games, meaning manager Steve Cooper has only celebrated a league win this season when his side has kept a clean sheet.

Should Cooper somehow mastermind one of those resilient defencive performances here, it would truly be historical as only two promoted teams have ever claimed a PL double over Liverpool. However, Forest’s haul of six points and five goals scored on their PL travels this season (both being league-lows) makes the possibility of a win here unlikely.

