Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur Preview

Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: St. James’ Park Date: 23rd April 2023 Kick-off time – 14:00 GMT

Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur will battle for three points at St. James’ Park this Sunday.

Both teams are fighting for a place in the Champions League next season and are separated by three points.

Newcastle are ahead of their rivals and are sitting in fourth place ahead of this round. They could have been even further ahead but suffered an embarrassing 3-0 loss to Aston Villa last time.

However, they remain in the driving seat for Champions League qualification given that they have played a game less than Tottenham.

They can pull further clear in this game, though, and a return to Tyneside may be the perfect place to do so as the only side to beat Newcastle on their own turf in the PL since the start of 2022 is Liverpool (x2), while they’ve conceded just nine league goals at St James’ all season.

Tottenham missed the chance to draw level with Newcastle last time as they were dramatically beaten 3-2 by relegation candidates Bournemouth.

After the game, interim boss Cristian Stellini stated that their poor form ‘isn’t a tactical problem, it’s individual mistakes’. The Italian has every right to be concerned about his side’s leaky defence, with their 45 goals conceded the second-highest total among sides currently in the top-15 of the PL table.

The north London side also has troubles on the road with no win from their last four league road trips holding their European chase back (D2, L2).

However, they will fancy their chances here given that they’re unbeaten on their last four trips to Newcastle, scoring at least twice in each of those meetings (W3, D1).

