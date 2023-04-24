Leeds United vs Leicester City Preview

Leeds United vs Leicester City Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Elland Road Date: 25th April 2023 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Leicester City will look to make it two league wins in a row for the first time since early February when they travel to Elland Road to face struggling Leeds United.

The hosts come into this tie looking to end their run of three straight defeats that has left them sitting top of the mini five-team table of Premier League bottom feeders.

They are currently in 16th place, one point ahead of Leicester City and just five ahead of bottom-placed Southampton. A 2-1 defeat to Fulham last time out did not help their survival chances either with Javi Garcia’s side the team with the fourth-worst defence in the league after conceding 56 goals.

They will return to Elland Road for this game and will be desperate to avoid a repeat of their two most recent results here: 5-1 and 6-1 defeats to Crystal Palace and Liverpool, respectively.

Meanwhile, Leicester City won their first three points under Dean Smith last time with a huge 2-1 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers at the King Power Stadium. That result gave them a big leap in the relegation battle taking them out of the bottom three into the much coveted 17th place.

That win also ended a run of four consecutive losses and ten competitive games without a win for the visitors.

However, they failed to keep a clean sheet in the game, so their wait for a league clean sheet now runs for 17 games. The Foxes are the only club in Europe’s top-five leagues without a top-flight clean sheet since the World Cup.

However, they might fancy their chances of ending that run here as they have kept two clean sheets in their last two games against Leeds United. Yet, they will be confident of getting a goal at least, given that they have also suffered just one loss in the last nine head-to-head meetings (W5, D3), failing to score only once.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

Up-to-date football information here . Just retrieving data from info source now. Wolverhampton Wanderers 19:30 Crystal Palace Aston Villa 19:45 Fulham Leeds United 20:00 Leicester City Nottingham Forest 19:30 Brighton & Hov… West Ham United 19:45 Liverpool Chelsea 19:45 Brentford Manchester City 20:00 Arsenal Everton 19:45 Newcastle United Southampton 19:45 AFC Bournemouth Tottenham Hotspur 20:15 Manchester United Crystal Palace 12:30 West Ham United Brentford 15:00 Nottingham Forest Brighton & Hov… 15:00 Wolverhampton Wanderers Manchester United 14:00 Aston Villa Newcastle United 14:00 Southampton Fulham 14:00 Manchester City AFC Bournemouth 14:00 Leeds United Liverpool 16:30 Tottenham Hotspur Leicester City 20:00 Everton Arsenal 20:00 Chelsea

